Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Hockey Nuts and Bolts Part 1: Transition Play

mgoblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to our summer series on teaching the game of hockey. For those who missed the preliminary piece on college hockey and how the sport operates at a program level (and how it differs from the NHL), you can still read it here. Now we are about to dig into the meat of this series, which is deconstructing the intricacies of the game, analyzing how teams play, how coaches think, what strategies they employ, and how to think about hockey in a smarter way. Today we will begin by talking about offensive transition play, which comprises a big chunk of the game. Particularly, how teams go from defense to offense, how they take the puck out of their own zone and end up in the opponent's zone. Really there are four main components to talk about: zone exits, regroups, counters, and zone entries. Let's go through each.

mgoblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Zach Werenski
Person
Brett Pesce
Person
Devon Toews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hockey#Nuts And Bolts#Hockey Nuts#Makar Toews#Avalanche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
NHL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLBleacher Report

5 NHL Teams with Tough Decisions to Make Ahead of Seattle Expansion Draft

The clock is ticking for NHL teams, who have only until July 17 to submit their protected lists to the NHL ahead of the Seattle expansion draft. The rules state that teams are allowed to protect either seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender or eight skaters and one goaltender. Players who have accrued two or fewer professional seasons (as defined in the CBA) are also exempt. All other players are left exposed to Seattle, which will choose one from each NHL team (Vegas excluded) to claim for free.
NBAthespun.com

Tonight’s Bucks News Has Basketball Fans Calling Game 5 Into Question

A few hours before tipoff of tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Finals game, we’ve had some troubling news come out of the Bucks camp. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis and a reserve big man for the Bucks, has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game. He’s joined by assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: Flames shoot down Tkachuk speculation as NHL market heats up

During an interview on NHL Radio, TSN reporter Eric Francis didn’t doubt that Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk would return home to St. Louis and become a Blue some day. But Francis dismissed speculation that Tkachuk wants out now and the Blues could land him this summer. Francis asked Flames...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

4 Teams Under Most Pressure at 2021 NHL Draft

Welcome back to our series of features leading up to the 2021 NHL Draft. In case you missed our first two parts, you can read them through the links below. 2021 NHL “Do Not Draft” List. Meet the Steal of the 2021 NHL Draft. For part three, we shine the...
NHLPosted by
Bring Me The News

NHL goalie killed by fireworks played junior hockey in Minnesota

Shockwaves from the death of NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks have been felt all the way in Minnesota, where the 24-year-old played junior hockey less than a decade ago. Kivlenieks died in a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July, with police saying the Columbus Blue Jackets goalie was struck in the chest by a fireworks mortar.
NHLNHL

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Canadiens return to Tampa for Game 5

The Bolts are back on home ice with a second chance at a Cup-clinching victory. Unable to complete the sweep in Montreal, the Lightning will have a second opportunity to end the series in Game 5 at Amalie Arena. When: Wednesday, July 7 - 8:00 p.m. ET. Where: Amalie Arena...
NHLNHL

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning going for a sweep in Game 4

Tampa Bay is one win away from a second-straight Stanley Cup championship entering Game 4 on Monday in Montreal. The Lightning take a 3-0 series lead into Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night at the Bell Centre. When: Monday, July 5 - 8:00 p.m. ET. Where:...
NHLGreenwichTime

Greenwich's Strauss Mann signs to play professional hockey in Sweden

Former Brunswick ice hockey goalie Strauss Mann has signed to play professionally with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League. Mann, a 22-year old Greenwich native played at Brunswick from 2015-2017, where he recorded a combined 1.77 GAA and .940 save percentage in 30 games over two seasons. He then...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: NHL Trade Rumors; Bruins Linked To Hyman, Landeskog

The Boston Bruins have let it be known they will be active on the NHL trade market and in NHL free agency. Bruins GM Don Sweeney and team President Cam Neely have been in lockstep when it comes to improving the top 4 defensive and bottom 6 forward groups. The question now is, do they swing for the fences and acquire star players and mega contracts or focus more on role players?
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Bryant will play at URI on Nov. 12 as part of the Sunshine Slam

Bryant will visit the University of Rhode Island in men’s basketball this upcoming season. The Bulldogs and Rams have been drawn against one another in the unbracketed portion of the Sunshine Slam. Bryant will travel to the Ryan Center to tip off against URI on Nov. 12. Both teams are...
SportsBuffalo News

Six WNY field hockey stars taking part in national showcase

Six of Western New York’s top field hockey prospects are taking part in the Nexus Championship in Virginia Beach, Va. The event was formerly known as the Futures Camp and brings together the top Under-14, Under-16 an Under-19 players from the country and is the premier championship event in USA Field Hockey’s Development Pathway Program. USA Field Hockey said the nearly 700 players selected represent the top 12% of high school players nationally.
College Sportsmgoblog.com

Unverified Voracity Has 100 Problems

Sponsor Note. Did you ever want a lawyer who just appears in UVs because he's writing interesting things? Maybe someone who also has probity? Does anyone other than a lawyer ever have probity? I don't think so, but Richard Hoeg's got it in spades. If you have or want a...
NHLjuniorhockey.com

Daily Dish: Pay-to-Play Player Checklist - Junior Hockey News

It's that time of the year again where everybody is in an all-out blitz trying to fill the rosters of pay-to-play hockey teams for next season. In Today's Dish, we are going to talk about a few things that need to be covered before agreeing to join any pay-to-play team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy