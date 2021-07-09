Liz Writes Life: Fires, dams, and no, Siskiyou County isn't racist

On July 8, California District 1 Congressman Doug LaMalfa visited Siskiyou County holding several meetings and speaking at the Siskiyou Conservative Republicans’ meeting in Montague and later speaking to the Siskiyou Patriots’ at in Yreka. I was able to attend the earlier Republican meeting and quickly learned that Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue would also speak. So, I pulled out my trusty notepad and went to work taking notes.