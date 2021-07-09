Cancel
Michigan State

Deadly crash on I-94 in Berrien County causes traffic backup

By FOX 17 News
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjr2z_0asJthRC00

Traffic was backed up for miles on I-94 in Berrien County due to a deadly crash involving a semitruck.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon on EB I-94 near the I-196 interchange in Benton Township.

MSP reported traffic was backed up for miles on both sides of the freeway and asked drivers to seek an alternate route to avoid backups.

The westbound lane has since reopened, authorities say.

Details about the deadly crash are limited, but we know a semitruck was involved.

Authorities say attempts were made to revive 61-year-old David Wayne Tomlinson, but were unsuccessful.

