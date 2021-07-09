Man dead, boy injured after shooting in Palmdale, suspect remains at large

A 22-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old boy injured in a shooting in Palmdale Thursday.

A man wearing a “COVID mask” walked along a driveway in the 4800 block of Adobe Drive, near 50th Street East, to a garage where the two victims were hanging out and shot them at about 11:55 a.m., said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Arriving deputies found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body and the boy with a gunshot wound to his hand, Meza said. Both victims were taken to a hospital by paramedics.

The man died from his wounds at the hospital, while the boy was treated and released. The man’s name was not immediately released.

The shooter fled the scene immediately after the attack. A possible motive for the shooting was not provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). To issue an anonymous tip, go to lacrimestoppers.org.