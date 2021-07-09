Confederate Monument That Sparked Deadly Charlottesville Rally To Be Removed Saturday

This week, one of our listeners asks: What were Jim Crow laws? How and when were they enacted?. Do you have a question for the Civics 101 team? Submit it here!. Jim Crow laws were a system of local and state laws (most in the South) that legalized racial segregation in the United States from 1877 through the mid-1960s. There were laws mandating segregation in nearly every aspect of life from schools, parks, and restaurants to drinking fountains, theaters, and busses. Signs saying "whites only" or "colored" provided a constant reminder of the racial order imposed by Jim Crow. It was, as historian Douglas Blackmon has called it, "slavery by another name."