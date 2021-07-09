Cancel
Drake’s Private Dinner Date at Dodger Stadium Is a Total Home Run

By Kisha Forde
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Drake Rents Out Dodger Stadium for a Private Dinner Date. Drake is truly stepping up to the plate when it comes to his dating game. The 34-year-old rapper was spotted by ABC7 helicopter reporter Chris Cristi on July 8 having an extraordinarily—and very baller—romantic evening. The self-proclaimed champagne papi, who has proven that he has a penchant for opulent events, took it upon himself to set up a dinner date on the empty field at Dodger Stadium and the evening looked like it was a total home run.

