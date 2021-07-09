Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Beyond Meat's new plant-based chicken is now available at these Bay Area restaurants

By Tanay Warerkar
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond Meat is getting back on the plant-based chicken train and its latest effort, tenders made with fava beans and peas, is now available at two Bay Area locations of the vegan chain Next Level Burger. The vegan burger spot will be serving up the tenders in a new, two-level...

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
City
West Covina, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Meat#Fast Food Restaurants#Chicken Tenders#Food Drink#Beyond Meat#Whole Foods#Next Level Burger#Bad Mutha Clucka#Next Level#Next Level Clucker#Dunkin#Vox Com#The Beyond Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
News Break
KFC
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketKankakee Daily Journal

Meat weights missing ounces at the supermarket

Dear Jill: Recently, I purchased two 1-pound packages of hamburger, with the intention of forming eight 4-ounce patties for the freezer. I used a kitchen scale to divide the meat accurately. I ended up with 3 patties of 4 ounces and only had 3 ounces of hamburger left. Thinking it was an anomaly, I opened the second package and had the same result. I weighed the meat as a whole, and both portions only came to 15 ounces. To make sure my scale wasn’t off, I weighed a 1-pound bag of flour and a 1-pound block of butter. Both came out at exactly 16 ounces.
Agriculturefooddive.com

Impossible Foods plans to debut chicken nuggets this fall

Impossible Foods is planning to launch a plant-based chicken nugget in the fall, and will be introducing it to potential customers at a trade show next week, Bloomberg reported. The nuggets, which are soy-based and use sunflower oil, will first launch in restaurants and then roll out to grocery stores,...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area restaurants scramble to respond to new mask guidance

Many restaurants were rushing Friday to respond to a new public health recommendation in seven Bay Area counties that advises vaccinated people to again wear masks indoors. Several restaurants quickly announced changes in their mask requirements for customers as concern increases about the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. Daly City Korean restaurant Bart Grocery alerted customers on Instagram that it would be reinstating a mask requirement: “With delta variant numbers continuing to rise and for the safety of our staff, we kindly require masks to be worn while in our store.” Zareen Khan of Zareen’s in Palo Alto, Redwood City and Mountain View, decided to require masks indoors for customers again as of Friday. While her staff never stopped wearing masks at work and the majority are vaccinated, she considered letting go any unvaccinated employees out of an abundance of caution. Following publication of this story, she decided to instead urge them to "take this new strain seriously and to consider vaccination if possible."
Posted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Plant-Based Meat, Says New Study

Every year brings a fresh wave of food trends, and 2021 seems to be shaping up as the year plant-based meats finally caught hold. Despite veggie burgers being on the market for decades, the wave of fast-food choices is highlighting these alternatives—from Burger King's Impossible Whopper to Panda Express trying out a plant-based orange chicken with Beyond Meat products.
Food & DrinksPosted by
SlashGear

Impossible Foods preps plant-based chicken nuggets with first taste next week

Next week, Impossible Foods — the company behind the ‘bleeding’ plant-based burger — will introduce its next big product: faux chicken nuggets. The unveiling will take place at a trade show next week, according to a new report, though the wider premiere won’t happen until later this year. The company promises a plant-based nugget product with the same texture as actual chicken.
Restaurantscincyweekend.com

Popeyes launching new chicken nuggets on menus nationwide

After the success of its wildly popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes announced it will now add new chicken nuggets to menus nationwide starting July 27. The fried chicken chain said the new nuggets will essentially use the recipe of its fan-favorite chicken sandwich for these bite-sized versions. “Just like our game...
Brentwood, CApalisadesnews.com

Brentwood Restaurant Known for Rotisserie Chicken and Cocktails Closes

A Brentwood restaurant and lounge known for their rotisserie chicken and cocktails will not be reopening after closing at the beginning of the pandemic. As reported by Toddrickallen, Bandera will not be reopening. “Known for their mood lighting, stiff cocktails, jazz trios, and excellent Dover sole, Brentwood’s beloved branch of...
Restaurantsmashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Nuggets: What To Know Before Ordering

For the first 15 years that Chick-fil-A was in business, there were no chicken nuggets. Customers chowed down on chicken sandwiches while oblivious to the meaty innovations to come, like shareable nuggets trays for parties and TikTok-viral "nugget salads." Finally, bite-size bits of Chick-fil-A's famous chicken were born — not thanks to an employee, but to customer requests, according to the company's website.
San Francisco, CASFGate

Popular Bay Area ice cream shop is closing for good

After five years of selling seasonal scoops in Larkspur, ice cream shop Posie has closed its doors for good. According to the shop's Instagram account, Posie's last day was Saturday, July 3. "We want to say thank you for all of your support the past 5 years!" the announcement reads....
Cupertino, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Koi Palace's dim sum empire is growing to a new location in Cupertino

The family behind Koi Palace, a longtime Bay Area dim sum favorite, is expanding yet again with a new location in Cupertino. Koi Palace Contempo will open at Main Street Cupertino, a massive, food-filled development on Stevens Creek Boulevard, in early 2022, general manager Dennis Leung confirmed. The new space is smaller — relative to the 450-seat original Koi Palace in Daly City — so it will have a less extensive menu, Leung said.
Food & DrinksFast Company

We taste tested the Beyond Meat version of Panda Express’s iconic, addictive orange chicken

If there were a list of the most iconic fast-food items of all time, perhaps the Big Mac would top it. Maybe the Whopper would come soon after. You probably wouldn’t have to go much further down the list to see Panda Express’s orange chicken. For so many, Panda Express is a staple of mall food courts and airports; for me, it was a key food group of my college days, when I frequented the local outlet more than I care to remember. But was there even any point going to the Chinese-American chain without getting a heaping scoop of that signature dish to lay so delectably upon an order of fried rice?
RestaurantsTechCrunch

Panda Express is piloting Beyond Meat orange chicken in select locations

Starting July 26, select Panda Express restaurants in Southern California and New York City will offer an orange chicken dish using Beyond’s chicken product. It’s a big potential partnership for Beyond, as the Asian American fast food chain currently has 2,200 locations, largely in food courts and other high-traffic spots.
Recipesminimalistbaker.com

Smoky BBQ Bean Tacos (Vegan, GF)

You know when you’re eating something so delicious you just can’t stop saying, “Mmmmmm, so good!” That’s exactly what happened with these vegan BBQ bean tacos! They’re not to be missed. Here’s the deets: Ready in 25 minutes with 10 basic ingredients. Plant-based and gluten-free. Packed with smoky, spicy BBQ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy