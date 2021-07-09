Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

The Tabernacle Choir returns to Temple Square

By Deseret Digital Media
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the annual Pioneer Day concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 20, 2018. The choir was joined by guest performers Matthew Morrison and Laura Michelle Kelly, and narrator Oscar "Andy" Hammerstein III. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News) — TEMPLE SQUARE — The Tabernacle Choir announced Friday that it will be returning to Temple Square for the first time since March 2020, when events were temporarily shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

