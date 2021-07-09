Ralph G. Hendrickson, 82
Ralph G. Hendrickson, age 82 of Kilkenny, MN, died at his home on Thursday morning, July 1, 2021. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 17 from 9am to 11am at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery. Memorial services will be at 11am all at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery. Interment will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. John Church Steeple repair or Le Sueur County Relay for Life (American Cancer Society).newpraguetimes.com
