TVLine Items: Good Trouble Season 3B Trailer, FBoy Island Teaser and More
Things are getting seriously steamy between some Coterie housemates in a new trailer for Good Trouble Season 3B, which arrives Wednesday, July 14 on Freeform. The new episodes find “Callie battling Jamie in the biggest court case of her career,” per the official synopsis, “while rekindling her rooftop romance with Gael” (in the shower, it steams seems!). But someone is convinced that Callie is still in love with her lawyer ex.tvline.com
Comments / 0