Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TVLine Items: Good Trouble Season 3B Trailer, FBoy Island Teaser and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are getting seriously steamy between some Coterie housemates in a new trailer for Good Trouble Season 3B, which arrives Wednesday, July 14 on Freeform. The new episodes find “Callie battling Jamie in the biggest court case of her career,” per the official synopsis, “while rekindling her rooftop romance with Gael” (in the shower, it steams seems!). But someone is convinced that Callie is still in love with her lawyer ex.

tvline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Broderick
Person
Zahn Mcclarnon
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Ayad Akhtar
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Tony Hillerman
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Evan
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Tom Clancy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Trouble#Amc#Tvline Items#Coterie#The Fight Club#Purdue Pharma#Nbc#Homeland Elegies#Fx#Amc Networks#Leaphorn Chee#Navajo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

This mind-bending thriller on Netflix just rocketed to #1 on the charts

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix right is not a “Netflix” show at all. It’s actually Manifest, a just-canceled NBC drama series about passengers on a turbulent plane flight who end up landing years after their plane took off — only to find that the world has seemed to fast-forward, presuming them all dead and gone for years. It’s a trippy, mind-bending premise for a show that also represents the kind of creative risk that the legacy networks such as NBC don’t experiment with often enough. And right on cue, following Netflix now streaming two of the show’s three seasons,...
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Cancelled 4 Of Its Original Shows At Once

Though it used to be known as the place where cancelled shows could go for another chance, Netflix these days has a reputation for mercilessly cancelling its own shows before their natural lifespan is up. And that’s not something that’s going to change anytime soon: the streaming giant has just cancelled another four series at once. This time, the platform has decided to clear out much of its recent sitcom programming.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Manifest Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast & What to Expect

Manifest, a supernatural drama that aired on NBC in September 2018, recently completed three seasons. But NBC has announced that it will not continue to make further seasons for the show. Seasons 3 released on April 1, 2021, with 13 episodes. The viewership of the show decreased every season, which may have been one of the many reasons for the show to be cancelled.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch season 7 episode 9 spoilers: The last before series finale

As we prepare now for Good Witch season 7 episode 9 to air on Hallmark Channel next week, there is so much more weight around it. After all, we now know that there are only two episodes left in the series! The show’s sudden cancellation has us shocked, largely because there’s no way of knowing if every loose end will be tied up this time around. We wish that there was a proper “final season” ordered far in advance, but we have to take a deep sigh and move forward. We don’t get the sense that another network is pushing to pick the series up, especially since it was tied into the history of Hallmark for well over a decade.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Virgin River Season 4 Release Date and Time On Netflix, Cast, Plot Explained!

One of the most-awaited and anticipating television series titled “Virgin River” is all set to release another installment of it. Yes, we are talking about the fourth season of the series which has already taken place digitally on 09 July 2021. The fans of the show are quite happy and excited about the series. The previous three seasons were the big hits, the viewers have given so much love to the show. Several people are joined with the series from the first season. The show is containing a huge amount of drama and romance. In this article, our viewers will come to know more about the new season of the series.
TV SeriesTVLine

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Big Sky, The Rookie and More

ABC is the third broadcast network (following The CW and CBS) to reveal exact premiere dates for the fall. Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season is first out of the gate on Monday, Sept. 20, while the Michelle Young-led cycle of The Bachelorette and new drama Queens close out ABC’s fall launch on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Manifest’ Officially Canceled After Netflix & Others Pass on Save

Despite the departure from NBC, Manifest was hoping to land at Netflix to continue its story; unfortunately, the streamer has opted not to pick up the supernatural series for a fourth season. According to Deadline, lengthy conversations and deliberations between the recently canceled NBC show and Netflix stretched into this...
TV SeriesEW.com

Reruns of Manifest are doing well on Netflix but drama still won't go for a fourth season

Don't be encouraged by how well Manifest seems to be doing on Netflix. The drama won't go for a fourth season. Warner Bros. TV fell short of finding a new home for the thriller after NBC canceled the three-year-old series. Too bad, because lots of new viewers (like my mother) discovered the first two seasons on Netflix, where it's been trending in the top five for days now. Subscribers really seem to dig those broadcast TV thrillers. (Yet we can't explain why they liked ABC's throwaway The Baker and the Beauty).
TV SeriesComicBook

Cancelled NBC Series Could Get Revived on Netflix

Manifest could be inching closer to having a new home. Days after being cancelled by NBC, it's now being reported the drama could be picked up by Netflix for additional seasons. The network initially aired three seasons of the series before sending it to the chopping block and now, Deadline reports Netflix and Warner Brothers TV are trying to work out a deal to pick the series up for a fourth season, if not more.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Emmys 2021: Mandalorian, The Crown and WandaVision Lead Nominations, Ted Lasso Tops the Comedy Pack

Nominations for the 73nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn). The Crown and The Mandalorian this year tied for the most nominations, with 24 each, followed by WandaVision (23), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen’s Gambit (18) and Mare of Easttown (16).
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

#blackAF Not Returning for Season 2; Netflix Eyes Standalone Film Franchise

#blackAF has been un-renewed. Kenya Barris’ semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy — which received a Season 2 pickup exactly one year ago today — will no longer return in its current form. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the semi-autobiographical sitcom is being redeveloped as a potential film franchise at the streaming giant, á la National Lampoon’s Vacation. Brazil and Mexico-set installments are reportedly in early development. (TVLine has reached out to Netflix for a comment.)
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Good Girls’ Canceled at NBC as Move to Netflix Falls Apart

The streamer boarded the former NBC drama early on for international and SVOD rights. It’s a bad ending for NBC’s Good Girls. The beloved but little-watched on linear drama series has been canceled after four seasons on NBC. Efforts to move the series to Netflix, which serves as its streaming home after a global rights deal for the series — have imploded and the series will not make the move to the streaming giant as an original series for season five.

Comments / 0

Community Policy