UFC

Gilbert Burns Eager To Solve The Next Puzzle

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGilbert Burns left it all in the Octagon. For six years, Burns fought his way to the top, going through the countless highs and lows of the fight game, and the 34-year-old Brazilian let tears stream down his face and as he expressed his disappointment following his UFC 258 loss to Kamaru Usman in February. His raw emotion revealed just how important this moment was to him, and as he laid on the canvas, he found himself at a new low.

