Tanya Morgan Drop “So Good” With Kooley High

2dopeboyz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime residents of the DopeHouse, Tanya Morgan, will make their return to music this summer. The Brooklynati duo will drop their fifth album, Don & Von, on August 13. The 12-track album — which will feature contributions from Jack Davey, MoRuf, Nappy Nina, Rob Cave, Brick Beats, dane.zone, Clint Taylor and Aeon — tackles a wide range of topics including their tenure in the game, police brutality and being black in America. After releasing the first single, “A Whole Mood,” Donwill and Von Pea link with frequent collaborators Kooley High for “So Good.” Hear it below.

