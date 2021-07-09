Tanya Morgan Drop “So Good” With Kooley High

2021 Juno Award winner TOBi, along with Mick Jenkins, is “Off The Drugs” with his latest single. “When I smoke, I see things clearer and I’m way more aware. So I’m intentional about how I use it. I think more money should go into researching things like cannabis and mushrooms for their healing properties,” TOBi says. “Just the way I look at it, so many things are actually drugs—alcohol, gambling, even social media because it affects brain chemistry, but all that sh*t is legal. Whereas things that can legitimately heal if properly understood and done correctly are stigmatized, it’s wild. Mick came thru and bodied the verse as he should, and we’ve got a video on the way too. I just wanna live life to the fullest and enjoy this while it lasts. Life to me is a good trip if you let it be.”