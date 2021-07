A leading sports orthopedic surgeon and UFC ringside physician has cast doubt on Conor McGregor’s claims that he was injured going into his bout with Dustin Poirier. Conor has gone on a social media offensive in recent days, claiming that the broken tibia he suffered at UFC 264 was the result of stress fractures in his leg sustained prior to the fight. The “Notorious” has asserted that the UFC and its “head doctor” were aware of the injury and that he almost pulled out of the bout as a result.