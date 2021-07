Vladimir Putin has uncorked the champagne battle. The Russian president has signed a new law that decrees that only the champagne, the popular and affordable sparkling wines created in Soviet times as a way to democratize luxury, can now be labeled champagne in Russia. The bubbly foreign wines, and therefore those from the French region of Champagne (northeast), protected by a controlled designation of origin and which are made only with certain varieties of grapes and a specific ripening process, will be labeled and classified as “wines sparkling wines ”in Russia.