Listen to Dustin Poirier: Defining “Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere” below. UFC 264 caps off what will he the most watched trilogy in mixed martial arts history. While most of the casual eyes will be on Ireland’s Conor McGregor, the sports more devout will also have their attention focused on Louisiana’s own Dustin Poirier. Poirier has made a name for himself fighting the toughest and being the toughest to beat. When it comes to fighters in the lightweight division in the UFC, one would be hard pressed to find a fighter with a tougher resume, or as SEC country likes to call it, a better strength of schedule.