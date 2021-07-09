Adoptable pet

Lily is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. She’s about 2 years old and very healthy. Lily is a domestic medium hair cat with a long hair tail that enhances her feisty appeal. She’s mellow and loving, with a little sass. The adoption fee is $25, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St.Pauls. The office number is 910-865-2200.