Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robeson County, NC

Adoptable pet

Posted by 
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjPcm_0asJskyk00

Lily is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. She’s about 2 years old and very healthy. Lily is a domestic medium hair cat with a long hair tail that enhances her feisty appeal. She’s mellow and loving, with a little sass. The adoption fee is $25, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St.Pauls. The office number is 910-865-2200.

Comments / 0

The Robesonian

The Robesonian

946
Followers
1K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Robeson County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy