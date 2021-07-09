25 Years of Transformation — The Physique of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is in the house and possibly bringing it down around him. Johnson previously shared a powerful look at the VFX work taking place during the final week of filming. Now he's shared a new black-and-white photo from on set during the production of his upcoming DC Films debut. The image offers an over-the-shoulder view of Johnson in his Black Adam costume, giving fans a sense of the suit's materials. In the photo (apparently taken between shots as a fan and a crew member are visible), Back Adam looms over a great hall of some sort, with some of its structure crumbling. You can take a look below.