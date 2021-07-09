Cancel
25 Years of Transformation — The Physique of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

By Phil Blechman
barbend.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 8, 2021, action movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his physique during the final week of shooting for the DC Universe blockbuster film Black Adam. Johnson plays the title character, and like most comic book cinematic adaptations, Black Adam has a graphic-novel level of chiseled muscle and conditioning. Suffice to say, Johnson took the physical requirements of the role seriously and appears exceedingly jacked during what he called “peak…week.”

