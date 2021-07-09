The Air Jordan 3 “Canvas” Expected March 2022

First rumored in early December 2020, the Air Jordan 6 “Gold Hoops” finally releases tomorrow, July 1st. Clad in a summer-ready “White/Sail/Barely Rose” color palette, the upcoming retro’s most compelling feature is unquestionably the series of “Metallic Gold” hoops that dangle down the tongue. Akin to an Air Jordan 14 Low also confirmed as part of the Jordan Brand Fall 2021 collection, the latest option from Team Jumpman draws inspiration from women’s accessories – earrings to be exact. The model’s lace toggle also indulges in the shimmering tone, while branding across the sneaker boasts a light pink makeup. Together, each component proffers a compelling, non-original take on Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line.
