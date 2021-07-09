Cancel
Tanner Johnson, 2-Year-Old Grandson of Former MLB Player, Loses 5 Toes in Lawn Mower Accident

By Jason Duaine Hahn
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe young grandson of former MLB player Howard Johnson was badly injured in a lawn mower accident this week that left him hospitalized with lower leg injuries. According to a GoFundMe campaign set up by the family, 2-year-old Tanner Johnson lost all five toes and part of his left foot after being run over by the machine on Tuesday. Tanner was taken to a hospital near their home in Tennessee before he was transported to Nashville's Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, WZTV reported.

