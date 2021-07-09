Cancel
How To Score Free Slurpees on 7/11

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago
July 11 holds a special meaning for fans of the Slurpee. The frozen, carbonated beverage is synonymous with 7-Eleven, the convenience store chain that sells them. In years past, July 11 (also known as 7/11), is a day where anyone could claim a free small Slurpee to celebrate, though it was typically limited between the hours of 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Like last year, however, Free Slurpee Day is going to look a little different this time around. Rather than limiting the window to a few hours on July 11, 7-Eleven is giving out a coupon for a free small Slurpee that can be redeemed anytime throughout the month of July. It’s also part of the celebration for the convenience store chain’s 94th birthday.

Discounts on the  7-Eleven App

To get your hands on a free small Slurpee anytime during the month of July, you’ll have to be a 7Rewards Loyalty member. However, signing up is easy, and starts with downloading the official 7-Eleven app, or visiting this link. Once registered, a free Slurpee coupon will automatically appear in the app’s wallet, and can be redeemed at participating 7-Eleven locations anytime before August 1.

However, that’s not all. After claiming the one free small Slurpee, the app will allow anyone to purchase an unlimited amount of small Slurpees for only $1 throughout the month of July. Along with the ice-cold beverage, the store’s grill items, including hot dogs, taquitos, eggrolls, and more, will also be on sale for $1.

While the Slurpees are available anytime in July, there’s something to celebrate on July 11, specifically. That day, 7-11’s birthday cake donuts will only be $.50, although they’re only available at participating locations.

Along with the discounts, the 7-Eleven Rewards system also has exclusive deals, including the ability to earn points for every dollar spent in the store. There are also AR games that allow for additional ways to earn. The poins can be redeemed for discounts on various items available in store.

New Flavors for Slurpee Month

The Slurpee was first introduced back in 1966. Originally owned as Icees, the frozen, carbonated beverage quickly became a staple beverage for 7-Eleven shoppers. Along with the free small Slurpee available any day in July, 7-Eleven’s been hyping some new flavors on social media, including Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada, and Peach Perfect. This will be in addition to some of the store’s more popular flavors, including mainstays like Coca-Cola and Wild Cherry.

Earn More Points with the 7-Eleven Wallet

If you pay with your phone, the 7-Eleven app will earn 5X the points for every $1 spent. If you load your wallet with $20 using cash, credit, debit, 7-Eleven gift cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay, you’ll earn 2000 points, which is the equivalent to $2 off your 7-Eleven purchase.

If you use the 7-Eleven Wallet when filling up your gas tank, the first seven purchases will be discounted by $.11 a gallon. After that, you’ll save $.03 a gallon.

7-Eleven Delivery Deals

The savings for 7-Eleven’s birthday month aren’t limited to purchases made in-store or at the pump this year, either. On July 10 and 11, every 7-Eleven delivery purchase will have the option to add a small Slurpee at no extra charge. During the month of July, whole pizzas will only cost $5 when delivered, and $10 can buy a whole pizza and a 16-piece boneless wing combo, dropped off right at your door.

7-Eleven Gives Back

Like they did last year, 7-Eleven is also setting some charitable goals for their birthday month. Once again, they’re planning to donate one million meals to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization that helps supply food banks across the U.S., to help families who are still hit hard by the pandemic.

