‘I feel inside myself to be a 35-year-old Iranian lesbian’: curator Francesco Bonami posts bizarre rant
The director of Huangzhou’s By Art Matters was responding to an article about white men dominating senior museum jobs in China. Oh dear – it appears that some feathers have been ruffled by a recent article investigating the predominance of white men in senior roles in China’s museum sector. The Italian curator, writer and director of Huangzhou’s By Art Matters museum, Francesco Bonami, recently took to social media to hit back.artreview.com
