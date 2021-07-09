‘I feel inside myself to be a 35-year-old Iranian lesbian’: curator Francesco Bonami posts bizarre rant

A Burning, the author’s debut novel, is a story about the push and pull of desire and its frustration, and the price people will pay to live their dreams. A Burning (originally published in the US last year) comes to the UK on a wave of high praise. And it deserves it. Yet, on a superficial level, it would be easy to file Megha Majumdar’s debut novel in the ever-expanding folder of works that probe the disappointments that have followed India’s independence and the inherent injustice and unfairness of the world’s largest democracy today.