Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Transportation businesses have narrowing window for aid

By Grant Welker
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransportation businesses that lost at least a quarter of their business during the pandemic have until July 19 to apply for federal aid to help recoup their losses. Federal aid totaling $2 billion is available for such companies, including charter buses, school buses, water taxis and tour providers. Businesses that receive such grants can use the money to maintain payroll, hire back employees who were laid off, or cover operational expenses.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Moulton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxis#Certs#Democrat#Americans#The Treasury Department#Resource Management Inc#Talentburst Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Place
Americas
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Federal Aid
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TrafficPosted by
The Hill

Business, labor groups teaming in high-speed rail push

A coalition of businesses and labor groups is calling on Congress to include hundreds of billions of dollars of funding for high-speed rail in the forthcoming infrastructure bills. The alliance, dubbed the U.S. High Speed Rail Coalition, is asking Congress to allocate $205 billion toward high-speed rail, in addition to...
Businessbizjournals

Big job gains for two Albany-area industries, but still not fully back

The leisure and hospitality and food industries, which were hit hard by the pandemic, are showing some signs of a comeback. Both industries saw job gains in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area in June 2021 after months of cuts and then stagnant growth. The leisure and hospitality industry added 13,800 jobs...
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

New funding equation should aid region’s alternative transportation

Infrastructure spending is cool again. It's looking likely that the federal government will fund hundreds of billions' worth of projects in the coming years: roads, bridges, electric vehicle charging stations, railways, public transportation and broadband internet, among other items. But how does the government decide which projects get funded and...
Small BusinessClearfield Progress

PUBLIC NOTICE AREA TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES (DBE) ATA

DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES (DBE) ATA is interested in developing DBE opportuni-ties in the region. Small business enterprises interested in doing business with ATA as a subcontractor, supplier, or service company may qualify as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (including minority and/or woman owned businesses). Individuals not currently registered with the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program (PAUCP) may contact ATA or visit the website: https://paucp.dbesystem. com. ATA encourages application by local firms for participation in this DBE program.
Public HealthShropshire Star

£160 million paid to Shropshire businesses to aid Covid recovery

Businesses across Shropshire have been awarded £160 million in grant funding to help them deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Shropshire Council paid out more than 31,600 grants since the start of the first lockdown to help ensure the county’s economy is best placed to bounce back and flourish.
Northampton County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County to consider $1.15M in small-business aid

Northampton County Council will review Thursday a plan to give $1.15 million in grants to 85 small businesses. The aid comes from the county's $30.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan assistance. Council and County Executive Lamont McClure's administration gave $1.84 million to small businesses earlier this month, and last year relayed $10.7 million in federal aid to 776 businesses that lost revenue during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Holyoke, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Holyoke Chamber, EforAll awarded $50K grant to aid small businesses

HOLYOKE — The Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce and EforAll/EparaTodos will use a $50,000 Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp. Resiliency Grant to aid small businesses. Massachusetts Growth Capital provides debt financing and other assistance to small businesses, emphasizing helping women, minorities, immigrants, veterans and “gateway” communities like Holyoke. “Receiving this award...
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas economy experiencing 'solid' recovery

Despite a slowing pace of growth from March to April, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported in late June that the Texas economy was on a firm recovery path. “The Texas economy is on the path to a solid recovery although the pace of growth has slowed due to supply-side issues, such as difficulty finding workers, and wide-scale shortages of materials,” Dallas Fed Senior Business Economist Laila Assanie said in a statement.
EconomyWTAJ

IRS sending out 4 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week

(NEXSTAR) — If you received unemployment compensation last year, you might be in for a surprise this week. The Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday it will send out refunds this week to 4.6 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment compensation received in 2020. “To ease the burden on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Voice

Really? 4th Stimulus Check 'On The Way,' Feds Say

Haven’t received any federal stimulus checks yet?. Well, now a fourth payment from the U.S. Treasury Department may arrive soon, federal officials say. Debate persists in the U.S. Congress and among other public officials over how many dollars will be spent and who will get the money, according to multiple news media reports.
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: More Money Could Be Coming In

There have been multiple debates persisting in the US Congress regarding the stimulus check payment and how many dollars will be spent. According to reports from multiple news media, there is a huge question about who gets how much money. Quite a few congressmen have been pushing for multiple stimulus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy