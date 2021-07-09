Cancel
Dinwiddie County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Dinwiddie by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dinwiddie A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN DINWIDDIE COUNTY At 246 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Fort Pickett, or 7 miles northwest of McKenney, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph and brief heavy rain are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McKenney, Wilsons, Walkers, Hebron, Rocky Run, Ford and Darvills. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning.

