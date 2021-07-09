Cancel
Greene County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Morgan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MORGAN...NORTHEASTERN WALTON SOUTHEASTERN CLARKE...NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT At 227 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Monroe, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...30 to 40 mph wind, up to penny sized hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Monroe, Madison, Watkinsville, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Good Hope, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Ebenezer, Wrayswood, Barnett Shoals, Greshamville, Pannell, Farmington and Apalachee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

