Italy's Sunday: A Euro final and now Matteo Berrettini's Wimbledon final 45 years in the making

LONDON -- For the first time in Wimbledon history, Italy has a contender in the men's singles final. Matteo Berrettini was struggling for words on the court as he attempted to contemplate what he had achieved. First, there was the exhaustion and relief from beating the valiant Hubert Hurkacz in four sets 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4. Then there was the emotional significance, both on a personal and national level.