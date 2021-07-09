Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Floyd, Forsyth, Gordon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Cobb; Dawson; Floyd; Forsyth; Gordon; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAWSON...FORSYTH NORTHWESTERN GWINNETT...PAULDING...NORTHEASTERN POLK...NORTH FULTON...COBB...CHEROKEE...SOUTHEASTERN GORDON...BARTOW NORTHWESTERN DEKALB...PICKENS AND SOUTHERN FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT At 232 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Cave Spring near Kennesaw to Canton and Jasper, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, requent cloud- to-ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Atlanta, Marietta, Rome, Canton, Cartersville, Dallas, Cedartown, Cumming, Jasper, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, Milton, Kennesaw, Duluth, Woodstock and Acworth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH