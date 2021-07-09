Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bartow County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Floyd, Forsyth, Gordon by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Cobb; Dawson; Floyd; Forsyth; Gordon; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAWSON...FORSYTH NORTHWESTERN GWINNETT...PAULDING...NORTHEASTERN POLK...NORTH FULTON...COBB...CHEROKEE...SOUTHEASTERN GORDON...BARTOW NORTHWESTERN DEKALB...PICKENS AND SOUTHERN FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT At 232 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Cave Spring near Kennesaw to Canton and Jasper, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, requent cloud- to-ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Atlanta, Marietta, Rome, Canton, Cartersville, Dallas, Cedartown, Cumming, Jasper, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, Milton, Kennesaw, Duluth, Woodstock and Acworth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Paulding County, GA
County
Gordon County, GA
City
Gordon, GA
County
Polk County, GA
City
Sandy Springs, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
County
Cherokee County, GA
County
Pickens County, GA
City
Duluth, GA
City
Roswell, GA
City
Cumming, GA
City
Cobb, GA
City
Forsyth, GA
City
Cedartown, GA
City
Rome, GA
City
Dawson, GA
City
Bartow, GA
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
City
Dallas, GA
City
Johns Creek, GA
City
Marietta, GA
County
Forsyth County, GA
City
Jasper, GA
City
Canton, GA
County
Bartow County, GA
City
Acworth, GA
County
Dawson County, GA
County
Fulton County, GA
City
Milton, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
City
Cartersville, GA
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Paulding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy