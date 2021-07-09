Facial Steamers? Crystal Rolling? Black Dermatologists & Scientists Weigh In On The Latest Skincare Innovations

As much as I love my expensive skincare, I do love a good drugstore staple. When you can get an amazing moisturizer/serum/face wash/eye cream/[insert skincare product here] that is just as good as the pricier counterparts, why not take advantage of that? In fact, I would dare to say some of the formulas are even better than the more expensive options. Personally, I'm about 50/50 when it comes to my collection of drugstore and "designer" skincare products. I like to mix and match, and I'm always updating my rotation with new finds. For example, some days, I could use a drugstore makeup remover, daily moisturizer, and face wash but will apply a $166 vitamin C serum. It's all about a balance, right?