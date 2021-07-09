Cancel
Facial Steamers? Crystal Rolling? Black Dermatologists & Scientists Weigh In On The Latest Skincare Innovations

By Rachaell Davis
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlay Scientist Markasia Black, Dermatologist Dr. Adrienne Haughton & actress Ifenesh Hadera drop several gems to help us on our skincare journeys. From Gua sha to Crystal Rolling to the latest in skin creams and serums, it seems like there’s something new and amazing popping up every other day on the skincare market. During the Beauty Carnival experience at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, a few very knowledgeable ladies stopped by to share everything we need to know about the latest innovations to help keep our melanin glowing all year round.

