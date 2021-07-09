Cancel
Nez Perce County, ID

Air Quality Advisory For Nez Perce Reservation Remains in Effect Through the Weekend

Big Country News
Big Country News
 8 days ago
LAPWAI - An Air Quality Advisory that was issued for Nez Perce Reservation on Thursday, July 8 will remain in effect through the weekend. Conditions will be reassessed on Monday, July 12. Air quality is currently ranging from the “Good” to the “Unhealthy” categories of the Air Quality Index (AQI). To track regional air quality, visit the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map or the Idaho Smoke Blog.

