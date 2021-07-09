Air Quality Advisory For Nez Perce Reservation Remains in Effect Through the Weekend

KOOSKIA - The Too Kush 2 and Big Horse wildfires are both located east of Kooskia, Idaho, along the middle fork of the Clearwater River south of U.S. Highway 12. According to a Friday morning update, the fires saw no recent growth in the last 24 hours and remain at a combined 1,387 acres. Crews continue to make great progress, as the Too Kush 2 Fire is now 95% contained, and the Big Horse Fire is 100% contained.