LATAM’s Airbus A350s Are Under Scrutiny – What’s Going On?

LATAM’s Airbus A350s have perhaps some of the most interesting fleet histories. LATAM, it turned out, did not need all of its Airbus A350 capacity, so it ended up leasing some out to Qatar Airways and then selling four to Delta Air Lines. The Qatar Airways leases have ended, and Delta canceled its purchase agreement for the jets. Now, the saga continues as LATAM’s creditors have raised concerns over Delta and Qatar’s actions regarding the Airbus A350s.