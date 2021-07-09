Cancel
POTUS

Chad Hasty Broadcasting LIVE from CPAC Texas Later Today

By Rob Snyder
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chad Hasty has taken his show on the road. Today, listen to The Chad Hasty Show at a special time of 4pm-7pm, as Chad broadcasts live from CPAC Texas. CPAC Texas is being held this weekend at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, and it features three days of speeches and meeting with prominent conservatives.

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Texas StatePosted by
CNN

5 takeaways from CPAC's summer gathering in Texas

(CNN) — The Conservative Political Action Conference's summer gathering in Dallas over the weekend showcased the hold former President Donald Trump -- and the conspiracy theories he is touting -- has over the Republican Party's activist base. In his 90-minute speech Sunday, Trump repeated his now-familiar lie that widespread voter...
Texas StateWashington Times

‘America UnCanceled’: Matt Schlapp goes beyond beltway with CPAC Texas

Matt Schlapp may be the consummate Beltway insider, but he believes the nation’s conservative power center is moving away from Washington — so CPAC is shifting with it. Not only did the American Conservative Union host its annual February conference in Orlando, the first time the 47-year-old confab had been held outside the Beltway, but then Mr. Schlapp decided to throw another major gathering four months later with CPAC Texas, which begins Friday in Dallas.
Texas StateWashington Times

CPAC gets downright bodacious in Texas

The Lone Star State has always been known for doing things up big, and that most certainly applies when it comes to “CPAC 2021: America Uncanceled” — the American Conservative Union’s bodacious gathering in Dallas, which starts Friday and lasts the weekend. For the uninitiated, CPAC stands for Conservative Political...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Ted Lieu Hits Back at Megyn Kelly After She Tells Him to 'Grow Up' Amid Capitol Riot Feud

Rep. Ted Lieu has hit back at Megyn Kelly after she told him to "grow up" during their ongoing Twitter feud over the deadly January riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kelly, the former Fox News anchor and host of The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, sparked a backlash earlier this week after she claimed that what happened on January 6 "wasn't an insurrection." In her Monday episode, Kelly said: "There is no question the media represented it as so much worse than it actually was."
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Donald Trump just won’t go away

Maybe the word “Trump,” a century from now, will no longer designate a man — or even a presidential administration. Perhaps it will be the name of an epoch. A decisive period in human history when the United States suffered a near-death experience and did or didn’t regain its cognitive faculties.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Palm Beach, FLPosted by
Forbes

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Routes Another $48,000 To Donald Trump Via Gubernatorial Campaign

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas, and Donald Trump keeps benefitting. In mid-April, Sanders hosted a campaign event at Mar-a-Lago. State filings released Thursday for the second quarter of 2021 show that her campaign paid the Palm Beach, Florida club, which Trump owns outright, $48,000 on April 9 for catering and an event venue. The expenditure made up 70 percent of what the Sanders campaign spent on events for the entire quarter.
POTUSWashington Post

'Did Donald Trump lose?’: A revealing Fox News interview leads to a challenging question for its host

It is an accomplishment to be a Fox News host who is notably more supportive of Donald Trump than his peers, but it’s an accomplishment that Pete Hegseth has attained. During Trump’s presidency, Hegseth was reported to speak with Trump regularly, advocating for a presidential pardon for several service members who were accused or convicted of war crimes, advocacy Trump heeded. Hegseth, who conducted an on-air interview with Trump that overlapped with a campaign rally for the then-president, was at one point rumored to be in the mix for a Cabinet position.

