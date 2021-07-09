Cancel
Idaho State

Man Injured By Grizzly Bear in Southeastern Idaho After Encountering a Female With a Cub While on His Morning Run

KILGORE, ID - On the morning of Friday, July 9, a man was attacked by a grizzly bear in the Kilgore area west of Island Park in southeastern Idaho after encountering a female with a cub. The man was injured in the attack, but able to return to the cabin he was staying in and call 911. His injuries were not life threatening, and he was treated at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

