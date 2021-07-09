Gun stolen from St. Louis teen who took it from his mom to show off to girl

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Police are investigating after a teenager says the gun he took from his mother was stolen by a group of men in St. Louis while he was showing it off. According to police, the 16-year-old wanted to show it to a girl in a video call. The teen was in the 1400 block of Preservation Place in north St. Louis when he says a group of five to seven unknown men walked up and pointed a gun at the teen. Police say the men grabbed the gun from the teen and fled the scene.