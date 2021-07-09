Cancel
Presidential Election

'Kraken' Lawyers Face First Sanctions Hearing Over Failed Election Lawsuits

By Jacqueline Thomsen
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trump-allied lawyers who filed multiple lawsuits to try and overturn the 2020 election results will face their first major sanctions hearing in federal court on Monday. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker, who last year swiftly rejected the election challenge, has ordered every lawyer whose name appeared on the plaintiffs’ briefs to appear for a hearing, after attorneys for the city of Detroit and other Michigan officials sought sanctions in the case. It will be the first time that lawyers behind a “Kraken” lawsuit—election challenges spearheaded by lawyers including Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood that were quickly rejected by courts throughout the country—will appear before a federal judge to argue their lawsuits were not meritless.

