Let's face it: virtual events have a reputation for landing on the bland side. During his Oracle Live presentations, Steve Miranda avoids that trap, leaning on the spicy. This quarter was no exception, with Miranda airing out on Oracle cloud customer wins via the legacy installs of a well-known competitor (whose name readers can surely guess, but you can also read about via Miranda's The future of business – conversations with customers who are leaving legacy apps behind). My colleague Madeline Bennett also profiled TTX, one of these customer wins.