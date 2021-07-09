705 N Lona Ct

Immaculate 4 BR, 3 BA ranch, nestled on a cul-de-sac lot with an East-facing backyard, in desirable Tallgrass East, has been carefully maintained by the same owners since it was built. Enjoy main floor laundry, a large eat-in kitchen, brick fireplace, fully finished basement, great storage, and a wood deck in a fully fenced backyard with mature trees and beautiful landscaping. You'll benefit from insurance savings with a Class IV shingle composition roof. The following updates will save you tens of thousands of dollars in home maintenance: roof and gutters replaced in 2019, deck repainted in 2021, fence power washed and stained in 2019, A/C condenser unit and coils replaced in 2019, water heater replaced in 2015, furnace replaced in 2016, new driveway poured in 2016, majority of siding replaced with hardiboard siding in 2013, garage door replaced in 2013, backyard patio poured in 2005, windows and slider door replaced in 2007, Thrasher installed 2 underground drains at corner of house for proper drainage of sump pump and downspouts in 2021. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping, dining, highways and schools, Tallgrass East is an active neighborhood offering fabulous neighborhood amenities including a pool, large clubhouse, pickle ball and tennis courts, vollyball, soccer field, baseball/kickball field, playground, and large commons' areas. Don't miss!
