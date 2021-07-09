705 N Lona Ct

You will not miss the pride of ownership that this house offers! It is a pristinely kept 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offering an open floor plan. Upon entering you'll notice vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. The kitchen is a walk-through that has ample space for food preparation and entertaining, showcases real wood flooring. The main floor also features a master bedroom, second bedroom, and full bathroom. Downstairs has two bonus rooms with closets, full bathroom, laundry room with storage, and a large family room with luxury vinyl flooring. The exterior of the home is truly zero maintenance offering all vinyl siding including eaves facia, and vinyl wrapped windows. The front yard is welcoming with its beautiful landscaping and inviting front porch. The backyard is fully fenced with a wood privacy fence. The patio is covered and features pull down blinds for added shade/privacy. The above ground pool is a wonderful way to beat the summer heat and entertain friends and family. The quality and pride of ownership is something you will not want to miss out on so make your appointment today!