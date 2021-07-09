377 N 15th St

Beautiful, recently remodeled, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1-1/2 story home comes with a bonus 2 bed, 1 bath home in the back! Featuring brand new appliances (refrigerator and electric oven/range), new kitchen cabinets and island with granite counters, new laminate and carpet flooring, a custom sliding barn door on the laundry room, and newer roof on the main home, as well as fresh paint throughout both homes, this is a 2 for 1 deal that you don't want to miss! The property boasts numerous modern updates in addition to well-appointed fixtures, decor, and lighting. Move-in ready, this 2 home property offers an accessory dwelling for that friend or relative who needs their own space, or a dual source of income for an investor looking to build their rental portfolio. Schedule your private showing today!
