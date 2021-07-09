377 N 15th St

This beautifully updated home in the Uptown Neighborhood puts you right in the middle one of the best areas in Wichita. This street is full of great neighbors and beautiful homes, within in walking distance to schools, easy highway access or ride the Q downtown. Currently being used as a multi-family, it can easily be converted back to a single family home. Property "A" is located on main level. One bedroom, 1 bath, large living room with working gas fireplace, dining room, large kitchen and a large den with a gorgeous built in bookcase that can be converted back to another bedroom. A great yard for entertaining, there is also a one car garage. There is a gate in backyard adjoining "B" if opened. "B" has its own separate exterior entrance and has 3 bedrooms, a large bathroom, perfectly sized kitchen with space for a table, and a beautiful living room. There is a good amount of fenced yard space for this home. Live in one and rent out the other to pay for itself! All showings held for open house Sunday July 18 from 2-4 pm. Please see MLS# 75772 for the single family home listing. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.