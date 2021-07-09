Cancel
House Rent

377 N 15th St

oucampus.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious 2 Bed 1 Bath Apt on First Floor - Large living/dining area - all tile. Kitchen includes fridge and stove. Bedrooms have vinyl plank flooring. Bath updated and has full tub with shower. Water & trash included. Tenant pays electric. Uncovered off street parking. No w/d hook ups or laundry facilities on the property.

Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

4780 N. 118th St. #06

Available July 2021 large Lower Totally Remodeled 1 bedroom apartment - Totally remodeled 1 bedroom lower apartment located at 4780 N. 118th St. Milwaukee, WI. Non-smoking building. $825.00 per month. All new kitchen and bath cabinets, countertops, carpet, kitchen flooring, light fixtures. Call or text 414-358-2700 for showings. -Quiet building...
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

126 N Volutsia St

This beautifully updated home in the Uptown Neighborhood puts you right in the middle one of the best areas in Wichita. This street is full of great neighbors and beautiful homes, within in walking distance to schools, easy highway access or ride the Q downtown. Currently being used as a multi-family, it can easily be converted back to a single family home. Property "A" is located on main level. One bedroom, 1 bath, large living room with working gas fireplace, dining room, large kitchen and a large den with a gorgeous built in bookcase that can be converted back to another bedroom. A great yard for entertaining, there is also a one car garage. There is a gate in backyard adjoining "B" if opened. "B" has its own separate exterior entrance and has 3 bedrooms, a large bathroom, perfectly sized kitchen with space for a table, and a beautiful living room. There is a good amount of fenced yard space for this home. Live in one and rent out the other to pay for itself! All showings held for open house Sunday July 18 from 2-4 pm. Please see MLS# 75772 for the single family home listing. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

412 N High St

Welcome home! Very clean and well maintained traditional bungalow featuring two bedrooms, one bathroom, 16x22 oversized single car garage, covered porch and large patio to entertain or relax in the low-maintenance backyard. Upon entering the home you will notice natural light throughout the home, large living area, high ceilings, spacious closets and storage options. Over the recent years the carpet has been updated throughout the main living areas and bedrooms covering the original hardwood underneath. Come see all that this home has to offer you! Schedule your private tour today! Showings to begin on July 6, 2021.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

8510 W 19TH ST N

Welcome Home! You will love this move-in ready home complete with a lovely living room with carpeting, large window, vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan, and fireplace with tile surround, dining area with sliding glass door with access to the deck to make your summer barbecues a breeze, and light and bright kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, 3 lazy susans, and fully appliances. The second level features a spacious master suite with carpeting, ceiling fan, neutral decor to go with any decorating idea you may have, and private bathroom with separate shower and walk-in closet with built-ins. Enjoy just hanging out in this finished lower level with laundry room, half bathroom, rec room with viewout window and additional bedroom! Great storage space! Sit back and relax out on the deck or patio areas overlooking the large backyard with wood fencing! There is also an RV hookup, sprinkler system and well. New roof has been added. Lots of room to run! Hurry this gem will not last long!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3318 N Whittier St

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home in desired North Derby neighborhood. Home of the brand new state of the art Stone-creek ElementarySchool. This home has a fully finished basement that includes a full wet bar and loads of storage. Seller is leaving their security cameras and nest thermostat. The home as a wooded area behind it and is next to the path to the stocked fishing pond. The neighborhood has a playground with swings and basketball court.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

726 N Plum St

Beautiful, recently remodeled, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1-1/2 story home comes with a bonus 2 bed, 1 bath home in the back! Featuring brand new appliances (refrigerator and electric oven/range), new kitchen cabinets and island with granite counters, new laminate and carpet flooring, a custom sliding barn door on the laundry room, and newer roof on the main home, as well as fresh paint throughout both homes, this is a 2 for 1 deal that you don't want to miss! The property boasts numerous modern updates in addition to well-appointed fixtures, decor, and lighting. Move-in ready, this 2 home property offers an accessory dwelling for that friend or relative who needs their own space, or a dual source of income for an investor looking to build their rental portfolio. Schedule your private showing today!
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

829 N. Cass St.

Super Cute Downtown MKE Studio - Heat Included! - Sml Dog Friendly - Studio apartment available at 829 N. Cass. Downtown Milwaukee studio apartment available in the heart of Milwaukee's downtown neighborhood. Cats and Small Dogs (under 20#) are welcome!! Hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer in the building. On-site management. Quiet building, perfect for UWM/Marquette grad students or young professionals.
Golfoucampus.org

20136 N Painted Sky Dr

Golf Course View Vacation Home In Sun City Grand! - Fully Furnished 2 bedroom w/ Den Wonderful Vacation Home in Sun City Grand located on the Hole #3 of Desert Springs Golf Course. This home is available for Rent September 1st - December 31st 2021. Enjoy the Mountain Views and the Beautiful Arizona Sun Sets while relaxing on the patio. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted Retirement Community. The open concept kitchen is amazing. Granite counters, Eat in Kitchen, Large Refrigerator, Built in microwave and electric cook top stove. The Master Bath is light and bright has double sinks, walk in shower and a large closet. This is a perfect home inside and out. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!
Real Estateoucampus.org

3006 E Windmere Dr

REMODELED HOME IN AHWATUKEE!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Mountain Park Ranch! Luxury vinyl throughout the entire home--no carpet! Remodeled kitchen features quartz counters and brand new stainless steel appliances! Two bedrooms downstairs; the master bedroom IS the second floor! All on a quiet cul-de-sac! OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL ALLOW ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET!
House Rentoucampus.org

2922 N. 35TH STREET

East valley updated 1bedroom - Nice remodeled Downstairs end unit apartment building 35th street/Thomas. Polished concrete floors, new fixtures, granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Large living room areas, central A/C, Great feel to the property, has Outside barbeque area with shade gazebo. Call to see inside today 602-230-8125 or apply at www.Peakinvprop.com.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1408 N Broadmoor St

This beautiful home in Broadmoor Hills features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. You will have the option of washer and dryer hookups both on the main level and in the basement. The basement features a huge family room and a large storage room. The backyard will be great for hosting neighborhood gatherings as it features a cover deck and a fire pit.
House Rentoucampus.org

15885 W Cottonwood St

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with a Pool in Mountain Vista Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Mountain Vista Ranch is available for immediate move in! Weekly pool service is included in the rent. This home has brand new carpet, granite counter tops, and blinds. Home also features an open floor plan with a cozy family room. It also has vaulted ceilings, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath, a over sized master walk in closet, and a covered patio. Property is located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and highway access.
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

5995 N 78th St

Remodeled One Bedroom Luxury Condo in Scottsdale - Reside in one of the most desirable locations in Scottsdale at the Bella Vita Condos. Living in a desirable location comes with its perks of desirable amenities. Starting with a gated entrance, storage space available right off your patio/ balcony, pool, BBQ grills, covered parking, laminate wood floors, front loader washer and dryers and much more.
House Rentoucampus.org

1 E Lexington Ave, 1402

Luxury Sky High City living with Views - Don't miss the opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 2 bath 14th floor with amazing views condo! Totally upgraded and located in the heart of PHX on Central Ave steps from light rail. Amenities are endless; concierge, garage parking (2 spaces), resort style pool, bbq, and cabanas, 24hr gym with yoga room, clubhouse with full kitchen, secured entry and storage. Take in the breathtaking city and mountain views with the floor to ceiling windows with roller solar shades, or from the balcony. You'll have easy access to many restaurants and entertainment in Phoenix. You will not want to miss living here!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2702 N Woodridge St

This premier home is located in the sought after Firethorne neighborhood! This 4 bedroom home has tons of amenities! Beautiful entry welcomes guests into the open living room with a custom stone fireplace with built-ins on both sides. The kitchen is a cook's delight and displays wood flooring, granite countertops, center island with eating bar and additional work space & a wonderful adjoining dining room. The master suite features a private master bath with a walk-in tile shower with glass door, 2 sinks, vanity area and an extra large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath & a laundry room complete the main level. The view out basement offers additional living space with a large rec room with wet bar, game room (could be 5th bedroom) & plenty of view out windows. A bedroom, a full bath and storage are included in the basement. Topping off this home is a great deck that looks over the iron fenced backyard and the neighborhood pond! This home is not one to miss; it is in Circle Schools and is close to area shopping and dining!
Richmond, VARichmond.com

9 N Granby St, Richmond City, VA 23220

Welcome to a fully renovated and charming house located in the sought after Fan District of Richmond. The house was taken down to the studs four years ago and is now replete with: all new appliances, an updated kitchen with soft close drawers, range hood over stove and oven, two-door refrigerator with ice maker, build-in microwave, recessed lighting with dimmers, new flooring, center island, direct access to the back porch, new HVAC system including air conditioning, hot water heater and fresh paint. The wall between the kitchen and dining room has been removed to create a great entertainment space. The design team kept all of the original hardwood floors, moldings, transom windows, and doors. The front porch is perfect for viewing the city activities and the backyard is surrounded by a privacy fence and includes a brick patio and mulched beds for plantings. Upstairs the full bath has been renovated with a new tiled shower, stand-alone cabinetry and flooring. The sleeping porch off of the office/3rd bedroom gives you many options. Both the primary bedroom and guest bedroom have updated closets with shelving systems. This is a real jewel that is ready for move in. Come see.
House Rentoucampus.org

6142 N 29th St Unit 34

Walking Distance to the Arizona Biltmore Resort! - Beautiful Courts II unit with the most amazing, large patio overlooking the lake and green of the 12th hole of the Links course. New "Wood look" tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. New sofas and new master bed. Great spot to hang out this summer while you remodel your home elsewhere! Cool community pool right across the street. Kitchen and baths completely redone! Applicants must have minimum 750 FICO Score and 3 times monthly rent for gross monthly earnings. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix.
Ottawa, KSoucampus.org

2227 N 9th St

Great historic 1920's build. Interior designed by local architect. Spacious 1BDRM unit in the Coronado Historic District with plenty natural light and storage. Laundry is attached to unit. Walking distance from many well known eateries on 7th St. Given its location, it wont last long! Conveniently located near both the I-10 and the 51. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and lanscaping. Tenant pays electric via APS.
Waterford, WIMATC Times

730 S. 1st St, 731-739 N. River Rd

Two Bedroom | Pets Welcome | Virtual Tour - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/models/8sDFN7LPSPs?section=media&mediasection=showcase. This is in the Pet-Friendly building, both dogs and cats welcome. Only two pets per apartment with an additional deposit and fee. River Park offers spacious two-bedroom apartments with a storage unit and garage included in rent. In addition to the garage, all tenants get an additional two parking spots.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2131 W 37th St N

Come see this lovely ranch home in Northwest Wichita! Step inside the large double front doors to the open plan living, dining, and kitchen. The upstairs has hardwood floors and the living room has a large wood-burning fireplace. There is an abundance of natural light coming from the sliding back doors off the dining area, right next to the spacious kitchen with a huge pantry. The main floor has a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and newly updated master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are also on the main floor. A large mud room for all your storage needs leads directly to the oversized attached double car garage. Head down the wide staircase to the lower level, where you will find a large family room with walk-out access to the backyard, a huge recreation room, a bedroom, a full bath, and large laundry and storage area. Outside there is a large deck off the dining room with a covered patio below, leading to the basement access. The spacious yard is fully fenced. Don't miss out on this amazing home today!!

