TRENTON, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs fell 5-4 to the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday afternoon in the series finale. With the loss the Pigs dropped to 23-31 this season. The IronPigs led early, but the Bisons battled back in the final few innings to earn the victory. The Bisons grabbed a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning via a home run and never let go of the lead.