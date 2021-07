Amazon's The Lord Of The Rings has been called out as "unsafe" by one of the stuntmen who worked on the upcoming fantasy series. According to reports, Amazon is thought to have sunk around $465 million into the show's first season alone, with at least four more planned over the next few years. Despite this, a piece recently published by The New Zealand Herald has suggested that there were serious problems on-set, with multiple injured performers - at least one of whom has made allegations of unsafe practices during filming.