Attention Muggles: 'The illustrated Hogwart Library' collection is on sale

You don’t need to go back in time to 2004 to rewatch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the franchise’s most magical, whimsical, and fun entry to date. Luckily, you can stream all the Harry Potter movies online, but the chances are that you already keep the collection as well-guarded as you would Horcruxes (if you had any reason to possess such things). But if, for example, you needed to rescue a loyal hippogriff, or save a friend from having the life sucked out of them, or do pretty much anything that requires you to undo something terrible and make life a bit easier, then time travel would come in very handy. This begs to question why the Time-Turner isn’t used again in the Harry Potter series.