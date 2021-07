Neita McGuire Holden, of Conover, N.C., passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was born on August 9, 1939, in Avery County, the daughter of the late Will McGuire and Lennie Gray McGuire. She had worked in the furniture business for many years and then went into health care where she became a Certified Nurse Assistant and was a caregiver to many. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.