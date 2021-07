Anyone who loves shopping at Miss Pixie’s, a Logan Circle institution that sells vintage furniture and other household curiosities behind a hot pink facade, might have daydreamed about what it would be like to go to a dinner party at owner Pixie Windsor’s house. Snagging a table at Crazy Aunt Helen’s, a new all-day spot for American comfort food that opens on Barracks Row tomorrow, could be the next best thing. Owner Shane Mayson handed over decorating duties to Windsor, who’s never designed a restaurant before.