Texas State

What’s in the GOP-backed Texas election bills: Early voting, mail-in ballots, citizenship checks

By Mede Nix
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican legislators are taking another run at overhauling the state’s voting laws Gov. Greg Abbott declared “election security” part of his special session agenda. The election overhaul also was an Abbott priority in the regular session, but compromise legislation put forth in a conference committee in the last days of the session contained some provisions that hadn’t been discussed previously. Some items were unacceptable to House Democrats, the majority of whom walked out before the deadline to vote on bills, leaving the chamber without a quorum.

