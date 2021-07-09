Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

As an England fan in Italy, the sneering has started – but I want people to know we have a team to be proud of

By Julia Buckley
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQPEg_0asJpS0L00

Of all the things I imagined falling out with new friends about, national pride was never even on the list.

As a Brit who moved to Italy last year, I’ve been at pains to never be the “little Englander”. I call myself an immigrant not an expat, speak Italian everywhere I go, and try my best to understand a political and bureaucratic system that, I’m finally starting to admit, is even more complicated than our own. I’ve spent the past 12 months trying desperately to become Italian.

Until this week, when a football-mad friend here told me that “every sportsman is against England ” – the team that “robbed Denmark with a fake penalty” and was “favoured in a really disgusting manner at Wembley” on the way to the Euro 2020 final. The gloves were suddenly off.

Up until now, with England and Italy on either side of the Euros draw, there hasn’t been a hint of animosity between the two countries. England’s doing well, some people said to me early on – I returned the compliment, and we carried on as usual.

Perhaps because of our previous record, it’s as if nobody here has really been watching England as possible opponents. Here, football is still hyper-masculine, in my experience – I don’t have any female friends who are watching the tournament – so the fever over Gareth Southgate’s general loveliness has gone over Italy’s collective head, and in a country where school meals usually cost a pittance, Marcus Rashford’s campaign hasn’t registered.

Even when I went to Rome for England’s quarter final against Ukraine, I was amazed to find the capital subdued. In the stadium, I was with a handful of Italians among a mainly Ukrainian section of the crowd – but they seemed largely unbothered by who won. “I hate football,” said my taxi driver, when I asked if he’d be watching. After the match, I walked back with a friend from the Stadio Olimpico to Piazza del Popolo, home to the official Uefa fan zone – to find only one bar open, serving €10 (£8.60) drinks to three tables of relatively quiet English fans.

In fact, the only real reaction I got was at the hospital, where my friend and I ended up taking a fellow fan after his girlfriend was hit by a car while riding a scooter. No fewer than three medical staff looked him up and down in his England T-shirt, then turned to us (the translators) and suggested to us that the girl was drunk (she wasn’t). She doesn’t even speak Italian, one shrugged.

Perhaps that’s the problem with being an England fan in Italy this time round. Nobody saw us as contenders – so nobody’s paid attention to what this England team represents. While I, who shuddered with embarrassment during the era of David Beckham, John Terry and Wayne Rooney, have found a national team I’m proud to support – to people who haven’t noticed the change, we’re still the same old England. To those hospital doctors, we apparently could only be drunken hooligans.

For the final, I’ll be one of 2,500 fans watching the live feed from Wembley on the big screens in Piazza del Popolo. I’m not worried about being outnumbered – the joy when Italy won their semi-final on Tuesday was infectious, and whatever happens, I think it’ll be good-natured.

Italy already seems quietly confident – although all that talk of England being favoured at Wembley is also laying the groundwork for a dignified Italian defeat.

But the tournament has given me a painful reminder of what everyone else thinks England fans are, and it’s not pretty. Obviously I’m hoping England wins on Sunday – but as a Brit abroad, it’s not just about the trophy.

I’m hoping that if we win, the world will take a look at this England team, and see what it stands for.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

178K+
Followers
90K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
David Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Italy#Brit#Italians#Ukrainian#The Stadio Olimpico#Piazza Del Popolo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate admits England having 24 hours less recovery time than Italy is a 'disadvantage' and may affect his team's tilt at glory ahead of Euro 2020 final - but Three Lions boss also insists 'we have to find the best way of dealing with that'

Gareth Southgate fears having 24 hours less recovery time than Italy ahead of Sunday’s European Championship final could leave his team at a disadvantage in their tilt at glory. The two nations will clash at Wembley on Sunday night at 8pm in England’s first major tournament final for 55 years.
UEFAkentlive.news

Why I want England to win but I want England fans to lose

Loving the England football team has never been easier. Not only are they really rather good, they also seem to be a genuinely nice bunch led with pragmatism and bravery by Gareth Southgate. And their march to the final of Euro 2020 has been something to behold for all Englishmen.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

‘We have to tame the lions’: Italy’s papers call on team to beat England in final

Italy has vowed to “tame the lions” in Sunday’s Euros final while mocking England’s semi-final win against Denmark.Italian media declared the penalty awarded after an alleged foul against Raheem Sterling, which led to Harry Kane scoring the winning goal, “very soft” and “almost non existent”.“To say that the penalty was doubtful is an understatement,” said Il Giornale, the Berlusconi family newspaper.“Two balls and a gift – this is what Southgate rejoices over,” mocked Corriere dello Sport, referring to the fact there were two footballs on the pitch just before the controversial spot kick was awarded.New Roma coach Jose Mourinho said: “England...
Soccerchatsports.com

Euro 2020: England fans 'gutted but proud' after final loss

North East football fans said they were "gutted" but "proud" after watching England lose the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties. England, appearing in their first major final for 55 years, were beaten 3-2 in the shootout after the match at Wembley finished 1-1. Wearsiders Jordan Henderson and Jordan...
Worldchatsports.com

OLIVER HOLT: Mason Mount is the face of fearless England... the Chelsea star is 'buzzing' as he prepares for the biggest game of his life against Italy, but you wouldn't know it and his connection with the fans has captured the public mood

Mason Mount gets off the golf buggy that has brought him over from the England team hotel at St George’s Park and saunters over to his seat at an outdoor trestle table, where a semi-circle of journalists is ranged in front of him. The sound of Mount’s best mate, Declan Rice, belting out a version of Sweet Caroline for a radio host, booms forth from one of the little marquees nearby.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

England's penalty shootout loss to Italy may have been heart-breaking but it's not all doom and gloom... with young stars desperate to impress, a classy statesman in Gareth Southgate and a team to be proud of, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic

England and disappointment at tournaments usually go hand in hand, but this latest defeat is an entirely different feeling altogether. The doom and gloom has set in, of course, but ultimately this squad has plenty to be proud of. For a little while at least, it really did look like...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

As England fans, we should have prepared for this ending

It didn’t come home, after all, then? Instead, following a rollercoaster month of football, it was an ending we’ve known all too well before. England’s hopes of winning a first major tournament for 55 years were ended in the most heart-wrenching fashion possible, with a penalty shootout as Italy triumphed at Wembley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy