Donkey Kong Country artist shares Donkey Kong artwork celebrating 40th anniversary
Steve Mayles, one of the designers behind the Donkey Kong Country series at former Nintendo studio Rare, has shared some special artwork to celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary. Mr. Mayles now works at Playtonic Games, which have so far developed Yooka-Laylee and the excellent sequel Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Layer both of which are available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Check out Steve Mayles wonderful artwork down below!mynintendonews.com
Comments / 0