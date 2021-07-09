Brian Austin Green Has Some Comments For The People Thinking He's Taking Digs At Ex Megan Fox
Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green’s big split was a notable one in 2020, but it’s not as fresh as it once was given Fox has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly and Green has embarked on a relationship with Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. Recently, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor shared a sweet post with Burgess from a recent trip to Disney World in which he made a comment that some took to be a shot at Fox. Now, Green has shared his own thoughts on the matter.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0