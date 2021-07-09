Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Sarah Everard: Wayne Couzens’ wife ‘noticed nothing wrong’ before he kidnapped and murdered stranger

By Ella Glover
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xaGvm_0asJoUfA00

The wife of the police officer who murdered Sarah Everard has said she saw no signs he was “acting strangely” before he carried out his crimes.

Wayne Couzens, 48, pleaded guilty on Friday to the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard , who went missing in March while walking home from a friend’s flat in South London .

But the former Metropolitan Police officer’s wife of 15 years, Elena Couzens, has said she is “as puzzled as everyone else” as to what led her husband to kill a complete stranger.

“If I had any idea what was going on in Wayne’s head, then none of this would’ve happened but I didn’t know anything”, Ms Couzens, 38, told MailOnline .

“He didn’t appear to be acting strangely. I didn’t notice anything was wrong. I’m working full time, most of the time I’m dropping the children off at school and picking them up, I have a really busy lifestyle.

“I can’t comprehend it because he never once previously showed any glimpse of violence, he was never that way. I’m just as puzzled as everyone else.

“I saw nothing wrong. He had a beautiful family, a good house… what else did he need? I’m constantly asking myself ‘where I did miss the signs?’ How on earth could this have happened?”

Detectives say Couzens has still refused to reveal why he murdered Ms Everard.

Ms Couzens added: “The only thing I can think of is manic depression. I know he suffered from depression, but it was always such a subtle thing, you couldn’t always tell what it was.

“He’d be up and down. Sometimes he’d feel really happy and energised and he’d start doing things around the house. But I cannot explain why he did this.”

However, adjourning the sentence, Lord Justice Fulford made reference to the psychiatric report on the defendant which, by his plea, did not amount to a defence of diminished responsibility.

Officers had arrested Couzens after linking a white Vauxhall Astra hire car captured on several CCTV cameras to Ms Everard’s abduction and discovering it was rented in his name.

In a police interview, he concocted an elaborate story and claimed to be having financial problems.

He said he had got into trouble with a gang of Eastern Europeans who threatened him and his family. A gang demanded he deliver “another girl” after underpaying a prostitute a few weeks before, he said.

He claimed that he had kidnapped Ms Everard, drove out of London and handed her over to three Eastern European men in a van in a layby in Kent, still alive and uninjured.

Meanwhile, police found out that Couzens and his wife had bought a small patch of woodland in 2019, in Ashford. Ms Everard’s body was later found around 100 metres outside the property boundary.

Ms Couzens added she had contacted the family of Ms Everard after her husband’s arrest.

“I had a conversation with the officers asking them to pass on my condolences. I am sorry that this happened, what happened to Sarah should not happen to any woman but her family are grieving,” she said. “The feelings I’m going through, they are going through much worse. It is horrendous.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

180K+
Followers
90K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Kidnap#Metropolitan Police#Mailonline#Vauxhall#Cctv#Eastern Europeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyTelegraph

PHD student killed herself after CPS dropped rape case

A PHD student killed herself after her rape case was not taken to court because there was CCTV of her holding hands with her alleged attacker, an inquest has heard. Josie Jolley, 25, was found dead at her home in Brighton in September last year while her mother was in hospital receiving treatment for cancer.
Public SafetyNPR

A U.K. Police Officer Admits That He Murdered Sarah Everard

LONDON — A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London's Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Met Police officer charged with misconduct in public office over ‘inappropriate contact with teenagers’

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office over allegations of “inappropriate contact with teenagers”.PC Adnan Arib will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it conducted an investigation following a referral from Scotland Yard in July 2019.It said PC Arib, who is based in east London, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office “in relation to allegations of inappropriate contact he had with two teenagers he met through the course of his duties”.The charge was announced following a series of controversies for the Metropolitan...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Sarah Everard: The lies Wayne Couzens told police after he was arrested

The lies told to police by Wayne Couzens, a serving Metropolitan Police officer, can be revealed after he pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard.Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday and admitted to killing 33-year-old Ms Everard. He had pleaded guilty to her kidnap and rape on 8 June.The diplomatic protection officer, who joined the Met in 2018 , kidnapped Ms Everard as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of 3 March. He then raped and strangled her to death. Her remains was found in a stream inside...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Sarah Everard: Police ‘failed to investigate murderer Wayne Couzens for indecent exposure in 2015’

A watchdog is investigating allegations that police failed to probe indecent exposure allegations against Sarah Everard’s murder six years ago.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is also looking at the response to a separate report of indecent exposure three days before the kidnapping.Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty to the murder, rape and kidnap of Ms Everard and will be sentenced in September.The IOPC said it was running five misconduct investigations relating to her killing and Couzens’s previous conduct, and has served notices on 12 officers from several forces who are under investigations.One of the probes is an...
Public Safetykentlive.news

Plea hearing today in Sarah Everard murder case

A Metropolitan Police officer accused over the death of Sarah Everard is expected to enter a plea to a charge of murder. Last month, Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, accepted responsibility for killing Ms Everard and pleaded guilty to her kidnap and rape. But he has yet to enter a plea...
Public SafetyBBC

Man allegedly robbed of Gucci bag 'died of stab wounds'

A man who died after allegedly being robbed of his Gucci bag suffered "stab wounds to the trunk", an inquest has heard. Ryan O'Connor, 26, who was a labourer, was found by police officers on a road in Alway, Newport on 10 June. The inquest heard police and an ambulance...
Public Safetybuzzfeednews.com

A London Cop Has Pleaded Guilty To Murdering British Woman Sarah Everard

The London police officer arrested for the kidnapping, rape, and killing of 33-year-old Sarah Everard pleaded guilty to her murder on Friday in a crime that sent shockwaves through the UK. Wayne Couzens, the 48-year-old former Metropolitan Police officer, had already admitted to kidnapping and rape, having pleaded guilty to...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Girl, 13, crushes Uber Eats driver to death while stealing his car, then blames him for taking her phone

A teen girl found guilty of murder after carjacking an Uber Eats driver earlier this year was sentenced this week in juvenile court, according to reports. As CrimeOnline previously reported, 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar was killed in March after two girls, ages 13 and 15 at the time, tried to steal his vehicle in Washington D.C. The car ended up crashing in Southeast D.C., off of Vann Street.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Met Police sergeant spared jail after filming woman in shower

A police sergeant from London’s Metropolitan Police, who used his iPhone to spy on a woman whilst she was showering, has been spared jail.Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish attempted to film a woman whilst she showered, but was spotted and caught when his victim noticed that a phone had appeared over the top of the door.The victim, who cannot be identified, said that she felt “confused and shocked” when she caught the Met Police sergeant outside her shower on 18 February 2019.The 30-year-old, who was staying in police accommodation for a course in Camden, attempted to film the woman, using his...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Rapper shot up to 64 times as he walked out of Chicago jail

A 31-year-old US man was reportedly ambushed and shot at least 64 times moments after being released from prison, resulting in his death on Saturday.Londre Sylvester was fitted with equipment for electronic monitoring after being released from the Cook County jail in Chicago and was walking towards a vehicle, when several shooters “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times,” according to police.He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. As many as 64 bullet wounds were found on his head and other body parts.Sylvester was a local rapper who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy