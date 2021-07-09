Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

What next for Anthony Martial?

By Colin M. Damms
SB Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is much uncertainty over Anthony Martial’s future at Old Trafford. With so much moving forward for the club there is a feeling yet that the French forward, once Manchester United’s Golden Boy, will soon be surplus to requirements. According to some rumors, he may already be considered expendable. It is important to remember however that we are not far removed from what was considered Martial’s true coming of age. In 2019/20 Anthony Martial scored 23 goals in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League. He was crucial during Project Restart, which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side clinch a 3rd place finish in the league, and reach the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League. This past season however saw a dramatic and unexpected drop.

thebusbybabe.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Premier League#Project Restart#Uefa Europa League#Old Trafford#Spurs Tottenham#Discomirror Rsb#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
FA Cup
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFASB Nation

Reds Roundup: Post-Tournament Recap

International football was for a long time the totem around which long-standing conclusions on footballers were made. This was mostly because it was the only stage that allowed players from around the globe to face each other. That’s not been the case over the last 20 years. International tournaments are...
punditarena.com

Thibaut Courtois takes brutal swipe at Anthony Martial

Precisely zero chill from the Belgian goalkeeper. Thibaut Courtois has taken a savage swipe at Anthony Martial as part of a discussion about the best players who have not featured at Euro 2020. Courtois was speaking with Belgium teammate Jan Verthongen for a feature on Pickx Sports when the topic...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd ready to announce Jadon Sancho signing

Manchester United aim to announce the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho by the weekend. The Manchester Evening News says Sancho has effectively completed his £72.9milliom transfer to United, with an announcement to confirm the transfer scheduled for this week. Sancho, 21, arrived at United's Carrington training complex on...
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'is plotting a Manchester United tactical overhaul': Ending Scott McTominay and Fred's midfield partnership, allowing him to play Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes AND Paul Pogba... and throwing Donny van de Beek a lifeline

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing his Manchester United players for a big change in tactics for the coming season in favour of an ultra-attacking 4-3-3 formation, according to a report in ESPN. The report says the Norwegian is considering doing away with his trusted midfield partnership of Fred and Scott...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Jadon Sancho set to join Manchester United in next 48 hours

Jadon Sancho’s transfer to Manchester United appears imminent after he reportedly completed his medical with the side. Sancho is back from the Euro 2020 finals after his involvement in the game against Italy, where he was one of three England players to miss their penalties. United have been pursuing the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'are lining up a fresh contract offer for Luke Shaw in the coming months' to reward the left back for his stellar season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer... with Red Devils boss considering the defender 'a key man' in his Old Trafford setup

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to reward Luke Shaw for his dramatic turnaround in form with a new contract offer. Shaw is currently starring at left-back with the England team, after producing an excellent display in Saturday night's 4-0 Euro 2020 quarter-final victory over Ukraine. But his star performances for...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Nat Phillips: “It’s Nice To Be Back Amongst A Footballing Family”

Nat Phillips is at the center of a lot of speculation around his career right now. The no nonsense center back was initially going to be sent on loan again last season, but the deal fell through at the last minute. Instead, Phillips became a cult hero for Liverpool FC fans as he stepped in and helped the Reds scramble for a top four spot after literally all other center backs on the senior team roster suffered season ending injuries.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Reds to Take Wait and See Approach

Given the quickness with which Liverpool moved to secure the services of Ibrahima Konaté at the end of last season, fans could be forgiven for interpreting the Reds’ inactivity in the market this summer as confirmation the club are unlikely to make many more moves this transfer window. Links to...
SB Nation

Chelsea not interested in loaning Kurt Zouma to AS Roma, would be interested in €30m — report

Despite being the only center back contracted to Chelsea beyond just the upcoming season, Kurt Zouma could be leaving the club this summer. He’s fallen down the pecking order in the second half of last season, starting just 7 of our last 21 league games, and that despite Thomas Tuchel utilizing three center backs. It may be a rapidly aging backline that may be changing drastically in the next couple years, but Zouma’s in his prime and ready to not sit on the bench now.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Says Fringe Players Will Be Given Chance to Impress

While many of Liverpool’s players arrived in Austria at the start of the week to begin their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, the club’s Euros and Copa America stars won’t be joining up with the team for another three weeks. According to Jürgen Klopp, that’s not just a...
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, July 14

At the top today is midfielder Cho So-hyun. Ahead of the Copa América third place match, I wondered how entertaining it would be. Third place matches are a weird thing, and I always question how motivated teams can be for this type of game. We’ve seen a wide variety of outcomes, too — watching Colombia’s 3-2 win over Peru was definitely worth my time, but these matches aren’t always.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Telegraph: Tottenham targeting Danny Ings as partner to Harry Kane

As preparations for the 2021-22 season are underway at Tottenham Hotspur, the club has reportedly identified a top transfer target. According to The Telegraph, Spurs are interested in Southampton’s Danny Ings as they look to change up style with new manager Nuno Espírito Santo. The 28-year-old is looking for a...
SB Nation

Alternative Transfer Targets: Looking for a defensive midfielder

As the attention of the national press has been focused on football coming agonizingly close to home, there has been little to chew on in terms of Aston Villa incoming transfer news. One bit of information that has come out in the last week, however, is that Villa may have dropped out of the running to sign Metz defensive midfielder, Pape Matar Sarr.

Comments / 0

Community Policy