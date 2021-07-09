What next for Anthony Martial?

There is much uncertainty over Anthony Martial’s future at Old Trafford. With so much moving forward for the club there is a feeling yet that the French forward, once Manchester United’s Golden Boy, will soon be surplus to requirements. According to some rumors, he may already be considered expendable. It is important to remember however that we are not far removed from what was considered Martial’s true coming of age. In 2019/20 Anthony Martial scored 23 goals in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League. He was crucial during Project Restart, which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side clinch a 3rd place finish in the league, and reach the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League. This past season however saw a dramatic and unexpected drop.