Quarterback preview: It’s Devin Leary time

Devin Leary exploded onto the scene in last year’s showstopping performance at Pittsburgh, which included 336 yards, four touchdown passes, no interceptions, and two go-ahead touchdown drives in the final ten minutes of the game. It was his first start of the year and the highlight of a two-year career that to this point has felt like an M-80 with a faulty fuse: ready to explode but burning out before it has the chance.