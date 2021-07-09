Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Finding Greater Mental Clarity… The Busy Woman’s Way

By Whitney Gordon-Mead, MSc
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI used to wonder about this myself. Then I looked at all the amazing benefits that come with mental clarity. For example:. Yes, I did say that mental clarity gives you more energy!. How does it do that?. It allows you to become more aware of:. Who you are. Why...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Clarity#Subway#Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Meditation
Related
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Mental HealthBelief.Net

6 Early Warning Signs You're Dealing With a Toxic Person

Many of us are attracted to the wrong people. A big reason for this is because we are wounded in some way. This is a side of ourselves that most of us don’t like to deal with. Often, this is because of our childhood trauma. Trauma is defined as anything that overcomes the body’s ability to cope. This trauma can cause us to carry major insecurities. Wounded children become wounded adults. If we don’t address these matters early, they carry out not only in our personal lives but also in the people we seek. The more we don’t deal with the fact that we’re wounded, the uglier our relationships can look. We go for the wrong people and up dissatisfied repeatedly. Here are six early warning signs you’re dealing with a toxic person.
Mental Healthmdcthereporter.com

Accept Negative Emotions Instead Of Propagating Toxic Positivity

Believe it or not, the positive thinking that social media reproduces can be harmful because it can disregard negative emotions. For example, glamorous quotes like “happiness is a choice” or “everything happens for a reason” have most likely appeared on your Instagram or Facebook feed. While they might be well-intentioned...
Mental HealthThrive Global

When Emotional Pain Manifests Physically: Alleviating Distress

Stephen* has a chronic illness that has affected him since the age of six. Over the years, he’s learned a number of coping techniques to help him manage the constant medical care, and any mini or major crises that may come up along the way. When he feels stressed or upset, the care his illness requires increases dramatically.
Mental HealthForbes

Supporting Employees' Mental Health: How To Find A Coach

Founder & CEO of KUOG Corporation which specializes in logistics for the DoD and private sector for MRO, PPE and material support. Mental health is getting a lot of attention lately. Prominent athletes and public figures are speaking up about their own personal experiences with the work to keep a healthy mind. Leaders would be wise to see the serious ramifications of ignoring this. Mental health is critical. It can benefit your team members tremendously if you as a leader take a proactive approach to supporting their well-being.
Mental Healthwcbe.org

Mental Toughness: How To Embrace Stress For Greater Success

Women (and men) face unhealthy stress and anxiety on a daily basis - it’s a wonder we’re still standing. Too few of us have stress tools powerful enough to put stress to work for us so we can enjoy the journey. Once you’ve learned how to be mentally tough, you will use stress to your advantage. It becomes your superpower! Colonel Deb Lewis joins the show to share her experiences, and how you can learn to effectively use stress to your advantage.
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Stress Affects Managerial Style at Work

Managers who are great to work for one moment but difficult the next have trouble retaining good employees. Those who handle stress well engender loyalty and may well be highly effective in a management role. Learning to "respond, not react" can be a constructive management tactic. "It's like there are...
HealthThrive Global

5 Causes of Stress That Are Ruining Your Life — How to Overcome Them?

There aren’t too many people left in this world who haven’t felt stress in one form or another. It can rear its head when you least expect it, or it can be a battle you face every day. No matter the frequency of stress you experience, you may be wondering what’s causing it and what you can do to reduce its impact on your life. In this article, we’ll discuss the 5 main causes of stress in our lives and how we can overcome them?
YogaInc.com

3 Helpful Ways to Handle Your Anxiety and Stress as a Founder

Simply put, all founders have to deal with stress and anxiety. On the path to success, you can't avoid difficult moments and difficult moments can cause stress and anxiety. Once you accept that these feelings are a part of the life you've chosen, there are ways you can combat this. Here are a few to help:
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

3 Steps to Feeling a Greater Sense of Purpose

A sense of purpose can transform a major life challenge into an opportunity to learn and grow. Purpose can be a developed and learned skill by focusing on mindset, finding meaningful value in something, and shifting one's perspective. Post-traumatic growth is when a challenging event leads to positive growth and...
Mental HealthSentinel

Finding Your Balance: Politics vs. Mental Health

With many recent political events, including the Capitol Riots, many students and adults have felt a mental burden and burnout. From watching the news to keeping up with the current events in the United States and around the world, many have felt an immense amount of stress and anxiety. It seems that every new occurrence and event is a negative one, with thousands of notifications and updates every second. Many may feel overwhelmed by the current political climate, yet it’s important to find and keep a balance between current events and mental health. Here, we will discuss a few strategies to finding this balance.
HealthElle

How Psoriasis Turned into the Catalyst for One Woman’s Healing Mental Health Journey

Relaxation wasn’t in Jess Tran’s vocabulary when psoriasis started to slowly snake around her entire body in 2016. The skin condition, which affects about 125 million people worldwide and causes red, itchy patches to form on the skin, seemed to appear out of nowhere. But, looking back, Tran now recognizes that the onset may have been caused by stress.
Mental Healthbaltimorenews.net

Mom's Mental Health Matters: 5 ways to take care of your mental health as a working mom

Stable mental health is the key to healthy living. It means people with good mental health can experience emotions of excitement and sadness in a healthy way. A variety of factors can affect your mental function and health. These factors can be as simple as being sleep-deprived, lack of routine, complex relationships, work environment, or major accidents. Working moms, in particular, face enormous challenges, when it comes to staying mentally healthy. Women often face different mental health challenges than men. While some men may act out externally due to depression, women are more likely to experience internal fatigue, sadness, stress, anxiety, phobias, or hesitation to be active.
Mental HealthThrive Global

DEALING WITH DIFFERENT SPHERES OF MENTAL HEALTH

Stress is inescapable; getting bizarre from it is not. Stress is your body’s reaction to changes in your day-to-day existence. It is the feeling of being overwhelmed and unable to cope with the pressure of life. Life experiences continue to change, going from normal to challenging. You should not lose focus of your objective under the pressure and keep going. There are some typical reasons for anxiety that many individuals experience. However, every person is different.
KidsFox40

Doctor shares tips for motivating kids to stop procrastination

Parents can have a tough time getting their kids up, moving and on-task, especially in the summer. So how do we motivate kids to stop procrastinating?. Dr. Rebecca Jackson, the national director of Brain Balance, shared some tips with Richard. Start your day with physical activity to help increase their...
Elyria, OHMorning Journal

Elyria woman shifts business to focus on mental health

Elyria entrepreneur Mone’t Roberts has watched her pillow-making business change during the novel coronavirus pandemic. While Roberts has long been passionate about mental health advocacy, she’s recently become passionate about mental health activism. For the past three months, Roberts, 24, has held pillow-making workshops to give women a chance to...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dealing With Post-Pandemic Anxiety When You’re a Caregiver

When the world first went into lockdown in early 2020 we all thought it would be for just a few short months while we defeated this strange new virus and then we could all get back to normal. What actually happened was that with repeated lockdown periods and ever more...
HealthThrive Global

How To Effectively Reduce Stress With Your Own Techniques

Everyone has their own way of processing stress. While there are general guidelines of the things that can help reduce stress, I feel we each have our own triggers and the tactics we use to reduce stress/calm ourselves down vary from person to person. Paying attention to our stress triggers and techniques that help us relax is key to working proactively towards a well balanced life.
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Solution to Post-pandemic Burnout?

When people discover that I’m a mindfulness coach, they tell me stuff. Friends, family, clients, and the barista at my favorite coffee shop have mentioned how overwhelmed they are feeling right now. After a year and a half of pandemic, fear, isolation, and disruption, who wouldn’t be burned out and seeking release?

Comments / 0

Community Policy