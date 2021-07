The trend cycle moves fast, and there's a variety of picks that lose and gain popularity each season. We're always reporting on what's new in fashion here at Who What Wear, but also firmly believe that you should also wear whatever you choose, regardless of what's deemed "hot" at the moment. That's why we took to the members of our fashion team to ask despite what's trending right now, what are the trends they're leaning more towards because lets be honest—some just don't have staying power and may not be worth the investment for you and your style.